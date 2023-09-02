I’m Satisfied With Gabon Coup – Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, has expressed satisfaction with the recent military coup in Gabon. Fayose elaborated that he believes the military coup could pave the way for the establishment of a democratic system in Gabon.

This past Wednesday, the military forcibly removed President Ali Bongo, who had been controversially re-elected for a third term in a disputed election.

Despite his approval of the coup’s potential democratic implications, Fayose made it clear that he generally disapproves of military involvement in politics.

Featuring on Channels Television’s Hard Copy on Friday, Fayose said: “I am very happy with what happened in Gabon. I don’t like military incursions in politics but I want to say to you that Nigeria is different; we have a reasonably stabilised democracy.

“We have our flaws, but you can see the uninterrupted democratic process. After four years there will be an election. Nigeria has gone from one party to another party.

“One person to another person within a space of time. But in a country where one man is spending 30, 40 years. You have to boot him out of the place in whatever way.

“That’s different from the Nigerian setting.”