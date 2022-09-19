Headline

I’m Running For President Because Of Youths – Atiku

Anthony Adeniyi11 hours ago
Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has told youths that his race the presidency was because of them.

Atiku made this known in a video on his Facebook page showing him addressing some youths.

“You’re the youth. It’s your tomorrow. If you decide to come out and protect the process, good for you. Me I’ve lived my life. What I’m doing now, I’m doing it for you,” he said.

Atiku is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the coming 2023 elections.

He had contested on the same platform in 2019 but lost to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

