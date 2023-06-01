‘I’m Rooting For You Guys,’ Tinubu Congratulates Flying Eagles

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Flying Eagles of Nigeria after their remarkable victory against host country Argentina at the ongoing Under 20 World Cup.

The Flying Eagles defeated Argentina 2-0, to the delight of President Tinubu who took to Twitter to show support for the team.

He said, “I congratulate our marvellous Flying Eagles for that sound 2-0 defeat of the host team, Argentina, to secure a quarter final slot at the U-20 World Cup. I’m rooting for you guys, go and make us proud!”

Meanwhile, Ladan Bosso, the head coach of the Flying Eagles, has downplayed his team’s impressive 2-0 victory against Argentina, stating that it is not a “big deal.”

In a surprising turn of events, Nigeria’s U-20 team managed to secure the win with second-half goals from Ibrahim Muhammad and Rilwanu Haliru Sarki. The victory halted Argentina’s remarkable streak of 10 consecutive U-20 World Cup wins, showcasing the resilience and determination of the Flying Eagles.

Despite being considered underdogs and facing immense pressure from the passionate home crowd, the Nigerian team stood their ground and progressed into the quarter-finals. While the triumph may have surprised many, Coach Bosso remains grounded, indicating that the victory holds less significance than what it may seem at face value.

“We had a game plan against Argentina and we stuck to it. Beating Argentina is no big deal,” Bosso said after the game.