I’m Richer Than Most of My Suitors – Skit Maker, Ashmusy

Nigerian skit maker and prominent brand influencer, Amarachi Amusi, popularly known as Ashmusy, has shed light on the reason behind her single status.

According to Ashmusy, she remains unattached because she earns more than many of the men who approach her for a romantic relationship.

The social media personality made this revelation during her appearance as a guest on the latest episode of the “Tell Your Story” podcast, which is hosted by Aloma Isaac Junior, also known as Zicsaloma.

During the podcast discussion, Ashmusy shared her perspective on relationships and disclosed that her financial independence, which she has achieved through her successful career, has become a factor in her decision to remain single. She candidly stated that her income surpasses that of most of the potential suitors who express interest in her.

She said, “With my status presently, most people [men] I meet, I ask them sometimes like, ‘How much do you earn in a month?’ So that I can compare because I want a man that is bigger than me.

“I want my man to be bigger than me; to be my head. To be way way richer than me like let my money be nothing compared to his, you know. But when I ask them [potential suitors about their earnings] and they tell me, even the ones that are doing good, I’m still doing better based on what I make [earn]. So at the end, it is still like I’m still on top. Most men I meet are making less than what I make in a month. And it feels bad because I want some that will make more.”