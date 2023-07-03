I’m Removing Looters’ Mouth From Feeding Bottle – Otti

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, is determined to reclaim all government funds and assets currently in the possession of individuals suspected of corruption in the state. Furthermore, he has reassured the public that his administration will put an end to the flow of public funds and resources into the hands of corrupt individuals.

Governor Otti made these assertions during a thanksgiving service held at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Umuahia, where he attended the ceremony honoring the Deputy Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Austin Okezie Meregini.

During his speech, Governor Otti emphasized that the numerous changes he has implemented within the State’s civil service, as well as the dissolution of various Boards, are part of his efforts to rebuild Abia. He firmly declared that the recently established Panel of Inquiry would be instrumental in recovering every misappropriated public fund and asset.

“It is also not uncommon for you to be hearing people wailing and crying; that is expected because for the past 24 years, some people had put their mouths on the feeding bottle and since we came we removed their mouths.

“There may be a few people whose mouths we have not seen and that is why we have the Panel. We will fish out those people and remove their mouths from the feeding bottle.”

Otti stated that instead of the funds of the state to be cornered by a few corrupt people, it should rather be channelled for the good of the populace.

“The feeding bottle is for all of us. So anytime that happens, you will hear them screaming, ‘the man is undemocratic, the man wants to spoil the State’. We have not come to spoil, we have come to rebuild.

“So, if the rebuilding tastes like spoiling to them, we can’t understand but we cannot sympathize with them,” he said.