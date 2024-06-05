I’m Ready to Pay ‘Practical and Feasible’ Minimum Wage – Radda

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, has said his administration is dedicated to implementing a practical and feasible new minimum wage.

Radda expressed this commitment during a recent visit by the Organized Labour to his office in Katsina.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media, Isah Miqdad.

The statement partly read, “The Governor emphasized his unwavering determination to ensure the implementation of the new minimum wage, provided that it meets the criteria of being realistic, reasonable, and sustainable.

“Furthermore, he acknowledged the remarkable and harmonious working relationship between the Katsina State Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress, which has been maintained since the beginning of his administration.

“Comrade Hussaini Hamisu Yanduna expressed gratitude for the support and mutual understanding that exists between them, and extended congratulations to the governor on his one-year accomplishments in office.

“Later, issues pertaining to the new minimum wage were discussed in a private meeting.”