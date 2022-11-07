I’m Proud Of You, MC Oluomo Tells Son As He Graduates

The Chairman, Lagos State Parks and Garages Management, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has congratulated his son, Idowu, on graduating from ESGT University, Benin Republic.

Idowu bagged a first degree in International Relations.

Sharing pictures from his son’s graduation, MC Oluomo penned a note to celebrate the lad, saying he was proud of his latest accomplishment.

He wrote, “Dear son, Idowu Akinsanya #king_westt. Congratulations on your graduation, as you bagged your first degree in International Relations, faculty of social sciences at ESGT University Dream Campus, Benin Republic.

“I am extremely proud of you, the fruit of your years of toiling is plain for all to see. Your life is a huge inspiration to everyone around you, including us, your parents. So much have been committed into your education but none of them is as important as seeing you excited to walk up the podium of success.”