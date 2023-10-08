I’m Proud I Bought House for My Father – Osimhen

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has said his greatest achievement is buying a house for his late father, James Osimhen.

In a chat with YouTuber, Korty EO, the 24-year-old stated that he bought the house with the first money he made from football.

He stated that his achievement must be something of pride to his late parents.

He said, “God gives, and he takes. I lost my mum a long time ago. And I lost my father in 2020. But I know that they are proud of me.

“The first time I received my first money in football, I bought a house for my father. So, that’s one of the greatest achievements for me.

“To carry the name of the family on my shoulders, it’s actually not an easy thing. You got some attacking you spiritually. Some hating on you physically. And some backstabbing you. Because they prefer money to life, but it’s just God that’s keeping me.”