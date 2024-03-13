I’m Over 60 Years, Not Afraid of Death – Oluremi Tinubu

The First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu says she is not afraid of death as she is more than 60 years old.

She stated this on Tuesday while reacting to Gov. Bala Mohammed’s comment regarding recent threats to her life.

“I want to thank the Bauchi State governor for assuring me that I am safe, but I want to say that I am too old to be afraid.

“If God has granted me more than 60 years on earth, I shouldn’t be afraid of death.

“I thank God that you encouraged me to come and I want to say that Nigeria belongs to all of us. This is the time for us to unite more than ever before,” she said.

Gov. Mohammed condemned the recent threat to the life of the First Lady and described it as a “national embarrassment”.

“I am particularly disappointed and frustrated that the death threats came from someone from Bauchi State.

“It is a national embarrassment that someone from Bauchi State would threaten the wife of the President.

“I want to apologise to the First Lady over the incident and assure her that the person will not be spared,” he said.

The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Biliyamin dispelled insinuations that Bauchi is not a peaceful State.

“The First Lady’s visit is a powerful symbol of the peace and progress of Bauchi State,” he declared.

NAN