I’m Not Sure I’ll Get Another Chance After 2023 – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said he’s not sure if he will get another chance at the presidency after 2023.

He therefore urged his supporters to do what is right for the people and also for Nigeria.

The former governor of Lagos State who is contesting for President for the first time said this on his official Twitter handle.

He said, “We are not here to do what is comfortable. We are here to do what is right for our people and our country.

We are here to answer to a greater, higher calling. That calling is the love of Nigeria. We dare not miss this chance because we cannot be sure of another.”