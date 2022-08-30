Headline

I’m Not Sure I’ll Get Another Chance After 2023 – Tinubu

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
27
Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said he’s not sure if he will get another chance at the presidency after 2023.

He therefore urged his supporters to do what is right for the people and also for Nigeria.

The former governor of Lagos State who is contesting for President for the first time said this on his official Twitter handle.

He said, “We are not here to do what is comfortable. We are here to do what is right for our people and our country.
We are here to answer to a greater, higher calling. That calling is the love of Nigeria. We dare not miss this chance because we cannot be sure of another.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
27

Related Articles

Peter Obi

Nigeria Needs Visionary Leadership – Peter Obi

41 mins ago
Nyesom Wike

I’ll Expose Presidential Candidates With Looting Mission – Wike

49 mins ago
abba kyari

JUST IN: Court Declines Granting Bail To Abba Kyari, Four Others

1 hour ago
Keyamo

Stop Political Predictions, Keyamo Tells Pastors

18 hours ago