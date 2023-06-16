I’m Not On The Run – Malami

A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has denied reports that he’s on the run.

Since the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, many Nigerians have been calling for Malami’s prosecution.

According to them, since Malami nominated Bawa in 2021, he must have some questions to answer as the suspended EFCC chairman is facing allegations of corruption.

Reports have also been flying around that Malami has been invited for questioning by authorities.

However, speaking to DailyTrust, Malami said, “I have not been invited by the EFCC or any other anti-corruption agency in Nigeria. I’m available in Nigeria and attending a wedding Fatiha slated for 2.30 at Sheikh Isiyaka Rabi’u Mosque, Kano, tomorrow (today).

“I have no plan of leaving Nigeria and I will gladly honour any invitation extended to me by any agency of government. I’m a true Nigerian and I believe in the Nigerian project.

“I will make myself available to Nigeria and its institutions on demand.”