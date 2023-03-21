I’m Not Most Qualified To Lead Benue – Alia

The Governor-elect of Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has said he’s not the most qualified to lead the state.

He, however, stated that God who ensured his election will also ensure his success in governing the state.

Alia said this while delivering his victory speech after he was declared winner of the March 18 governorship election in Benue State.

He ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Alia said: “My beloved fellow citizens of Benue State, I stand before you today as the duly elected Governor of Benue state.

“I recognize what an enormous privilege and honor it is to be trusted with the government of the State especially at this time and am deeply conscious of it. I would like to say that God does not call the qualified! He qualifies the called.

“I may not be the most qualified Benue son to lead the State at this time but the Good Lord who has called me will qualify me.”

Alia commended people of the State for voting massively for him.

“Never in my life have I seen a people express their desires and wishes so passionately as I saw from you in this election,” he said.