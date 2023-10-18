I’m Not a Religious Bigot – Wike

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has denied insinuations that his administration was having anathema for the Islamic faith.

He made the rebuttal Wednesday when he received in courtesy visit, members of the Abuja National Mosque Management Committee, led by its Chairman, the Etsu of Nupe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar.

His said the clarification was in response to the innuendoes that the FCT Administration was promoting policies that negated certain religious alignments.

The minister accused those trying to whip up religious sentiment of mischief, saying they were indulging in that to score some cheap political points.

He said that he had no reason to instigate hate speech against any religious groups, but to support any that has a genuine cause.

He urged religious leaders to preach national unity and peaceful coexistence while assuring that FCT will continue to support the maintenance of the National Mosque and the National Christian Centre, given both places of worship have been declared as national monuments.

“No government will hesitate to support the maintenance of a National Monument, be it for Christians or Moslems,” Wike said.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Etsu Nupe, urged the minister to support the maintenance project of the National Mosque, which he disclosed had been stalled for sometime now.

The traditional ruler also pleaded with Wike to grant the Committee more time to develop plots of land allocated to it by FCTA.

