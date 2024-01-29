Entertainment

I’m Nigeria’s Most Hated Girl – Tacha

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
Tacha
Tacha

Former BBnaija reality TV star Tacha has described herself as Nigeria’s most hated girl

Tacha has been embedded in controversy since she came to limelight in 2018.

Featuring on the BBNaija show, she was evicted for her many controversies.

A latest drama involved her and an internet sensation who claimed to always wake up to cook for her husband as early as 5am. Tacha’s opinion concerning the act was misconstrued, leading to series of backlash from social media users.

Reacting via a video, Tacha said, “I’m Nigeria’s most hated girl, of course, Nigerians hate me for just breathing. I’m Nigeria’s most hated girl, of course, Nigerians hate the fact that I’m outspoken, smart, and can never be brought down even in their dreams.”

