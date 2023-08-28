I’m Loyal To Obaseki But Want Governorship Position – Shaibu

Despite the ongoing disagreements, Edo State’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has affirmed his unwavering allegiance to his superior, Godwin Obaseki. Shaibu made it clear that his loyalty remains steadfast, irrespective of the current tensions between them.

Importantly, Shaibu clarified that his personal ambition to assume the role of Edo State’s governor is separate from the concept of loyalty. He emphasized that pursuing his gubernatorial aspirations doesn’t conflict with his dedication to his current position.

Speaking during the 32nd anniversary celebration of Edo State at the New Festival Hall in the Government House, Benin City, Shaibu extended his regard for Governor Obaseki by referring to him as an elder brother.

These statements come in the wake of several weeks of contention between the governor and his deputy. To address the escalating situation, the deputy resorted to legal action, securing an injunction from the Federal High Court in Abuja to prevent any potential impeachment efforts orchestrated by the governor and the state assembly.

In response, Governor Obaseki expressed his surprise at the actions of his deputy and accused him of plotting to undermine his authority, likening it to a coup attempt.

Shaibu, however, said, “My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is in solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed loyalty to the governor and nothing more.”

“As for the issues that are around town when I was away, I really would not want to talk about them, especially about the governor. He is my elder brother and boss and I don’t think I should talk about anything.

“And if I have issues with him, I think it is better settled at home and not in the media. I am well brought up.

“I can tell you that from my Christian background if you make a vow with God that you want to do something, you must fulfill it. And the vow I have taken with God is that I will continue to support Godwin Obaseki as the governor of Edo State from the beginning to the end.

“But that does not stop anything that has to do with ambition. Ambition is personal and it does not affect loyalty. My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is doing solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed solidarity and loyalty to the governor and nothing more.”