I’m Happy To Be Evicted From BBNaija – Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya, the third evicted housemate from Big Brother Naija All Stars, expressed contentment with the eviction jury’s decision to choose Tolanibaj over him. The eviction occurred on Sunday, following the unanimous choice of the jury—composed of Vee, Elozonam, and Saskay—to save Tolanibaj, who was the second-bottom housemate for the week.

During an appearance on Pulse’s One On One show hosted by former reality star Christy O, Kiddwaya conveyed his satisfaction with the outcome.

He said, “Tolani is my girl so I would rather leave than her. I’m happy they [the jurors] made the right decision to kick me out.

“Honestly, I’m not that bothered [about my eviction]. If you observe my behaviour [in the House], you would notice that I wanted to go anyway based on some things. So, I’m happy it was between me and Tolani and the choice was made.”