I’m For Peaceful Election – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, today signed a peace accord with his counterparts, vying for office of the president of Nigeria.

The peace accord ceremony which took place at the Abuja International conference centre-ICC, was organized by the National Peace Committee (NPC).

Speaking at the occasion, the NPC chairman, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (GCFR), former Head of State, harped on the importance of the peace accord, which has so far ensured peace and respect for democratic values in the country during and after every election circle.

Present at the occasion were the presidential candidates of the 18 political parties who are contesting the 2023 presidential election and their party chairpersons, including dignitaries and respected citizens of the country. Also in attendance were foreign diplomats and representatives of several international agencies.

In his address at the occasion, President Mohammadu Buhari advised all the contestants to respect the choice and voice of the electorates, stating that his administration is committed to leaving a legacy of “free, fair, credible, safe and peaceful elections”. While charging the contestants to accept the results that will be announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the agency authorized by law to do so, the President equally advised any aggrieved party to seek redress in the court, rather than take laws into their own hands.

President Buhari promised to provide adequate security for INEC officials in order to assist them in discharging their constitutional duty for the nation.

On his part, the INEC chairman expressed the readiness of the commission to conduct the presidential election as scheduled.

Speaking to journalists after the event, the PDP presidential flag bearer Atiku Abubakar stated that as a true Democrat, he is committed to a peaceful election. The Wazirin Adamawa advised those on security duty to do their jobs with patriotic zeal and expressed optimism that with adequate security in place, the electorates will exercise their franchise without fear.