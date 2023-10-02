I’m First to Call Myself Video Vixen – Beverly Osu

Nollywood actress Beverly Osu has said she was the first person in Nigeria to call herself a video vixen.

She also revealed that when she adopted the tag, many found it awkward because of the notion they had about video vixens.

Beverly Osu, who featured in singer Brymo’s 2011 hit ‘Oleku’, disclosed this when she appeared on the Tea with Tay podcast.

She said, “I was literally the first person to call myself a video vixen [in Nigeria]. Yeah, proudly. People hated it but I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m a video vixen.’ And they were like, ‘Video vixens are… You don’t say that. Say you’re a model.’

“I was like, ‘No, I’m a model but I’m a video vixen.”