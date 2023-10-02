Entertainment

I’m First to Call Myself Video Vixen – Beverly Osu

Anthony Adeniyi6 mins ago
1

Nollywood actress Beverly Osu has said she was the first person in Nigeria to call herself a video vixen.

She also revealed that when she adopted the tag, many found it awkward because of the notion they had about video vixens.

Beverly Osu, who featured in singer Brymo’s 2011 hit ‘Oleku’, disclosed this when she appeared on the Tea with Tay podcast.

She said, “I was literally the first person to call myself a video vixen [in Nigeria]. Yeah, proudly. People hated it but I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m a video vixen.’ And they were like, ‘Video vixens are… You don’t say that. Say you’re a model.’

“I was like, ‘No, I’m a model but I’m a video vixen.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi6 mins ago
1

Related Articles

Kanye West

Cardi B Planted to Replace Nicki Minaj – Kanye West

16 seconds ago
Sam Larry, Mohbad

Sam Larry is In Our Custody – Police

3 days ago

Mohbad May Have Been Surrounded by Cultists – Naira Marley

4 days ago
Linda Osifo

Actress Linda Osifo Speaks on Desire to Bleach Skin

4 days ago