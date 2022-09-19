Entertainment

I’m crushing on MC Oluomo – Shan George

Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
Veteran actress Shan George has bared her feelings for Chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo.

George, in an insta story post on Monday, admitted she is crushing on MC Oluomo.

The thespian shared a video of the 47-year-old dancing to one of Asake’s recent smash jam, “Joha”.

Captioning the post, she described MC Oluomo as a ‘correct man’, adding her crush for him is aroused by her love for bad boys.
“I’m crushing on MC o. correct man. I just like bad bois,” she wrote.

