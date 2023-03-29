I’m Committed To Nigerians’ Security Expectations – COAS

The Chief of Army staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Army (NA) towards meeting the security expectations of all Nigerians by ensuring a safe and secure environment for socio economic development of the nation.

The COAS who was represented by the Corps Commander Signals, Maj Gen GS Abdullahi, stated this on Tuesday 28 March 2023 during the Opening Ceremony of the First Command and Leadership Seminar Year 2023 organized for General Officers Commanding (GOCs) commanders, Commandants as well as Commanding Officers held at Nebo Hall, Abalti Barracks, Ojuelegba, Lagos.

The COAS further stated that there is need to invest more in equipping senior leadership of the NA with requisite skills to manage the complexities of the non-kinetic dimension of operations which he said the seminar is aim to achieve.

Welcoming participants to the event, the GOC 81 Division NA, Maj Gen OC Ajunwa, expressed optimism that the Seminar would afford participants the opportunity to build on their individual capacities and contribute meaningfully towards the enhancement of NA operations. The GOC also thanked the COAS for giving 81 Division the opportunity to host the event and for providing the resources for the successful hosting.

The first lecture for the event, titled “Command and Leadership Experience in Joint Operation Environment” was delivered by the Corps Commander Infantry (CIC), Maj Gen CG Musa. The CIC charged participants to understand their operating environment, earn the trust of their surbodinates and embraced the media amongst many other take home points.

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Training (Army), represented by Maj Gen MA Etsu-Ndagi while addressing the participants, noted that the non-kinetic line of operations is essential in tackling contemporary security challenges facing the nation, adding that embracing it will further help the NA to meet its constitutional mandate.

Other dignitaries present during the ceremony are the General Officers Commanding 82 and 2 Divisions NA, Maj Gens AS Chinade and MT Usman respectively, Commander Ordinance Corps, Maj Gen AM Alabi, Corps Commander Nigerian Army Supply and Transport, Maj Gen E Akerejola, Commandant Nigerian Army Intelligence School (NAIS) Maj Gen LG Lassa, Commander, Joint Task Force (CJTF) South-south, Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral A Hassan, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Air Training Command, Kaduna, Air Vice Marshal NN ANANABA among others.