I’m A Genius, Says Burna Boy After London Sold Out Concert

Renowned Nigerian musician, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, recently took pride in his latest accomplishment.

Burna Boy successfully sold out the London Stadium, which has a capacity of 80,000, for his ‘Love Damini’ concert. This achievement marks a historic milestone, as he becomes the first African artist to achieve such a feat at the renowned venue in the United Kingdom.

The London Stadium itself acknowledged Burna Boy’s remarkable accomplishment through a tweet from its official Twitter handle, extending congratulations to the singer. The tweet read, “NOW SOLD OUT: @burnaboy’s RECORD-BREAKING concert has now officially SOLD OUT. What an incredible achievement for the first-ever African artist to solo headline a UK stadium. For those lucky enough to make it, enjoy the show.”

In response to his achievement, Burna Boy expressed his confidence and self-assurance in a concert clip shared on social media. He unabashedly boasted about his genius, emphasizing his need to showcase it to the world. He exclaimed, “I told them that I’m a genius.”

Taking to his official Twitter account, Burna Boy further acknowledged the milestone by tweeting, “Believe, Sold Out Business. Thank you London, and love to everyone that supported me in making history. Till the next one.”

Burna Boy’s recent achievement not only signifies his individual success but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring artists in Africa and around the world. His groundbreaking accomplishment paves the way for greater recognition and appreciation of African talent on the global stage.