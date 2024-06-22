Illegal Garages: LASTMA Impounds 40 Vehicles in Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded about 25 commercial and 15 private vehicles operating illegal garages and causing road obstructions around Oyingbo, Ijora, and Idumota areas of Lagos.

The exercise, which specifically targeted illegal garages that have been a persistent source of congestion and inconvenience for residents and commuters, is part of a move to restore order and ensure the free flow of traffic across the state.

The operation, led by LASTMA Head of Enforcement, Mr. Kayode Odunuga under the directives of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa.

Speaking on the exercise, the Special Adviser confirmed that the operation, which began in recent weeks, is part of a broader initiative by the Lagos State Government to enhance the efficiency of the city’s transportation network.

Hon. Giwa emphasised the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order on the roads and ensuring that all traffic regulations are strictly enforced.

In his words, “Illegal garages have been a significant challenge in our quest to maintain a seamless traffic flow in Lagos. These impoundments send a strong message to all offenders that the state will not tolerate activities that disrupt public order and endanger the lives of our citizens.

“Our goal is to create a safe and orderly environment for all road users and this action is a crucial step in that direction. The targeted areas, Oyingbo, Ijora, and Idumota, are known hotspots for traffic congestion due to unauthorized parking and the establishment of makeshift garages.

‘These activities not only obstruct the free movement of vehicles but also pose safety risks to pedestrians. The Government’s intervention aims to clear these bottlenecks and enhance the overall traffic situation in these critical areas”, he added.

He disclosed that residents and business owners have expressed their support for the government’s action in view of the positive impact it will have on their daily activities, assuring the public that the operation will be sustained and extended to other parts of the city where illegal garages and related activities are prevalent.

Hon. Giwa urged all vehicle owners and operators to adhere to the state’s traffic regulations and cooperate with authorities to avoid sanctions. He reiterated that the government’s primary objective is to create a better and more livable Lagos for everyone.

The Special Adviser also implored motorists to take ownership of the roads and to promptly inform LASTMA of any broken down or abandoned trailers or trucks via the Agency’s hotlines: 08100565860 / 08129928503.