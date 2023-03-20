Headline

I’ll Work With Tinubu – Makinde

Anthony Adeniyi15 hours ago
20
Seyi Makinde
Seyi Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has said he will work with the administration of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Makinde said this during an interview with TVC on Sunday after he was declared winner of the governorship election in his state.

He said, “I will work with the President-elect. We will continue to work towards ensuring that Nigeria is united. We will make sure Nigeria is on the path of inclusivity. We will work with the passion to create value in our country Nigeria.”

Makinde polled a total of 563,617 votes while his closest rival, Sen. Teslim Folarin scored 251,230. Adebayo Adelabu of the Accord came a distant third polling 38,757.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi15 hours ago
20

Related Articles

Fayose

Fayose Mocks Tambuwal As PDP Loses Sokoto To APC

14 hours ago

Lagos INEC REC Alleged Death Threat

15 hours ago
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu Wins Lagos Gov Election

17 hours ago
Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Rhodes-Vivour Vows To Defend Lagos Votes

1 day ago