I’ll Support APC if Mohbad Gets Justice – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has vowed to support the All Progressives Congress, APC, if they can assist in getting justice for singer Mohbad.

Mohbad died in a controversial manner after months of trouble with his record label and associates.

He has since been buried amid tears while fans of the singer demand justice on the grounds that his death was surrounded by controversies.

However, the Police Force Public Relations Officer, ASP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has promised to probe the matter to a logical conclusion.

Reacting, Iyabo Ojo, in a post on social media, said, “Honestly, I will believe and support APC if Mohbad can get justice. That boy’s soul is crying for justice.

“Autopsy needed. Investigation is seriously needed. Every day I read something about him, I shed tears. No, he cried out, and no one listened to him.

“How? Nooooo, it’s not my business should be cancelled at this moment, it’s everybody’s business.

“His soul needs to rest. #justiceformohbad.”