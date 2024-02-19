I’ll Still Vote Tinubu – Comedian Seyi Law

Comedian Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has vowed to continue with his support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Seyi Law, a vehement supporter of Tinubu, in a message on his verified X handle, urged Nigerians to support the Tinubu-led administration, noting that “things would get better.”

The comedian made an allusion to the tale of Moses in the Holy Bible, stating, “I would rather stay with a Moses through the wilderness to Canaan than eat meat and drink wine in slavery in Egypt at the expense of my children’s future.

“While a lot of Nigerians kill the optimism of others with hate and urge for immediate gratification, it is sad that our government agencies are not communicating government agenda, efforts, and actions effectively. I am not one to judge anyone for their anger towards the government. After all, they were voted to serve the people. I am maybe only privileged to be better informed.

“I know everything doesn’t rest at the centre, and I should be able to make demands from the state government. Your allocations have increased, and to take steps towards a better transportation system not to talk of subsidising it for your citizens is a mountain you’re finding hard to climb. The state governors are absolutely shameless.

“It is easy for any government at the centre to please the multitude by reverting back to full subsidy on fuel and exchange rates, but I would rather we reset, rebuild, and sustain our future than live on a better now by borrowing our future. I want to see certain people-driven and engaging policies in agriculture, power, and health sectors. I am hopeful.

“I will criticise constructively and condemn unworthy acts. To those still cursing in my mentions, if another election was held tomorrow, I would still vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”