I’ll Stand As Surety If Kanu Is Granted Bail – Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has shown eagerness to stand as surety for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

According to Kalu, this he will do if Kanu is granted bail again.

“I will stand surety for him (Kanu) if the Federal Government wants to release him to me,” Kalu said on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm programme aired on Tuesday.

The former governor of Abia State expressed the believe that the Federal Government will respect the next court judgement on the bail of the embattled IPOB leader.

The federal lawmaker said he is close to the family of Kanu in the Afaraukwu Ibeku area of Abia but the IPOB leader and his family did not listen to his counsel.