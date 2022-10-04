I’ll Restructure Nigeria, Revamp Economy – Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said if elected president next year, he would restructure the country.

He said he would also revamp the country by creating an enabling environment for small businesses to thrive.

Kwankwaso who spoke while addressing journalists in Jalingo also promised to revamp the education sector.

He said, “We will prioritise education, tackle insecurity and create an enabling environment for small businesses to thrive.

“Through these measures, we will be able to check growing inflation and by doing so, create wealth for the people. We have done that before in Kano and we will do it for Nigeria.

“We will boost local production and check the importation of goods and services that can be sourced locally. These and many more are the issues putting pressure on our currency.

“You wake up every day to discover that the value of foreign currency the previous day was better than today. This is what a responsible government must address; otherwise, it will be difficult to see an end to the economic crisis that we are in today.”