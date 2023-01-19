I’ll Make Nigerians Proud Of Nigeria – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said if elected president in 2023, he will ensure that Nigerians become proud of their country.

Obi lamented that Nigerians were ashamed of identifying with their country due to the situation they were facing.

The former governor of Anambra State said this during his campaign at the Ahmadu Bello stadium in Kaduna on Wednesday.

He said, “Kaduna was the capital of Northern Nigeria where every Nigerian was proud to belong, hence we started the campaign here in Kaduna. We are about to bring back that Nigeria where everybody was happy to belong.

“Kaduna State represented productivity in the North. It represented what was good in Nigeria. And that is what we want to bring back. We are tired of hearing stories.”

Further speaking, Obi promised that his administration would secure and unite all Nigerians, adding that the current insecurity the country is facing, is as a result of ineffective leadership to take charge of the situation at hand.

Saying that Kaduna was supposed to be the most secured state in the country because of the presence of military formations, Obi added that “but there are so many security challenges in the state. We will secure and unite Nigeria. Security will come back again.”

“That is why the bandits are everywhere and operating almost freely, killing and causing unimaginable destruction of valuables.

“We will restructure the security architecture. Security personnel will be well taken care of. We will ensure their lives are taken care of so that their families are taken care of in the event of death.

“Datti and I will change this country from consumption to production because of the high prices of things. All the vast lands in the North will be centres of agriculture. Kaduna State again will become a processing centre. The Bank of Agriculture will finance food production in Nigeria and all the support groups, youth, women and all Nigerians, their labour for the party will not go in vain.

“In the coming elections, nobody should tell one another about tribe, religion or section, things are not sold in Nigeria based on religion, tribe or section but all are suffering from the bad leadership of the country,” Obi said.