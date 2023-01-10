I’ll Leave Office Fulfilled – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says he will be leaving office in May with a sense of fulfilment that he has not disappointed the people of the State.

And to consolidate on the infrastructure transformation of the past seven years, the governor has implored Rivers electorate to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship, National and State legislative candidates in the general elections.

The governor spoke after inspection of the on going dualisation of Azikiwe -Iloabuchi Road, Rumuola- Rumuokuta and Mgbuoba- NTA-Choba flyovers in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Governor Wike said the huge number of Rivers people who thronged the streets to commend him at the various project sites is indicative that he delivered on his mandate and has not disappointed the people.

“You can see the happiness radiating in their faces, that makes us happy that the people are happy with us. That means when government or leaders have made promises they should be able to fulfill their promises.

“I think we can say with all good authority, we are happy and we can go home satisfied that we have not disappointed our people. That is the major thing for me, that you’re going home not disappointed that you made promises to the people and you didn’t fulfill the promises.”

Governor Wike noted that it is unprecedented in the history of the country that a government with barely four months left to the end of its tenure, could still be flagging off and new commissioning projects.

“We are still flagging off new projects which is key, and people are asking what kind of government are these people. For the first time in the history of Nigeria, a government is commissioning and flagging off more projects when they have less than four months to leave.”

The governor, who expressed confidence that his administration will finish strong, charged Rivers electorate to ensure they vote massively for the PDP governorship, National and State legislative candidates in the February and March elections.

He maintained that voting for the PDP governorship and legislative candidates will guarantee the consolidation and sustainability of the infrastructure transformation recorded in the last seven years by his administration.

“It is unprecedented, but again, Rivers people deserve the best. That is why we are saying to Rivers people with what we have done, we are preaching for consolidation.”

The governor remarked that when in his second tenure, his administration started the construction of twelve flyovers, some cynics had questioned where the State will get the resources to accomplish the projects.

“We are doing Flyovers at the same time carrying out other projects in the State. Today, we completed ten flyovers and commissioned them, remaining two.

The governor said Julius Berger has promised that three projects inspected will be completed and delivered to the State government for commissioning before the end of the administration.

“Berger has promised that we will commission these projects before we leave office, and that is in fulfilment of the promise we made to our people that no one project will be left abandoned.”