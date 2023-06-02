I’ll Give My Best As Chief Of Staff To Tinubu – Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, has appreciated his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila was appointed on Friday after Tinubu made the announcement, confirming earlier reports making the rounds.

Reacting, Gbajabiamila thanked Tinubu for finding him worthy of the position.

He tweeted, “Thank you Mr. President Bola Tinubu for finding me worthy of being your Chief of Staff. Having spent the last 20 years in the Nigerian Parliament, and after winning my 6th term election into the National Assembly, I shall work with Mr President in discharging the enormous task ahead of him for the peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria. I shall give my best when I take office on June 14 2023 as reflected in Mr. President’s official letter.”

Also appointed by Tinubu today, George Akume was named the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.