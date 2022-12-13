I’ll Fix Infrastructure Decay In Osun – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has promised to fix the infrastructure in the state, part of which he says is in deplorable condition.

This was after he took a tour of some of the facilities to have a first-hand view in addition to the report he got from his team.

Adeleke made this known in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

He wrote, “I embarked on a tour of some schools and healthcare facilities in Osogbo on Monday, observing the deplorable conditions of infrastructures in many of the facilities. I have expressed my shock at the poor state of public schools, roads, and healthcare centres across the state.

“My inspection is to have a first-hand view in addition to the field reports from my team.

“What I found in places visited are unacceptable. Our citizens deserve better in all respect. I am taking up that responsibility with clear goals and targets.

“We will fix Osun public infrastructures ASAP.

“I have an ambitious programme to upgrade Osun infrastructures across health, education, roads and water supply. This government will prove that good governance is possible with sincere leadership.”