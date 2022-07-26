I’ll Finally Crush, Defeat Terrorists Before I Leave In 2023 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will crush and decisively defeat terrorists bothering the country.

To the effect, he said he had been keeping Service Chiefs on their toes.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement reads, “This double tragedy is particularly moving. I know it’s hard to cope with the weight of this tragedy in your family. I feel your pain.

“Let me use this opportunity to reassure you and other Nigerians currently facing threats from the atrocities of the bandits that I will leave no stone unturned to ensure these enemies of humanity are finally crushed and decisively defeated.

“Security is my constant concern and I have kept the service chiefs on their toes to ensure that they come up with a decisive solution to end this menace.”