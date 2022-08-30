Headline

I’ll Expose Presidential Candidates With Looting Mission – Wike

Anthony Adeniyi49 mins ago
14
Nyesom Wike
Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has promised to expose presidential candidates whose mission is to loot the country.

He said he has been privileged to know their intentions which will be revealed in due time.

Wike said this at the flag-off of internal roads that were held at Rumuesara, Eneka town in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

The governor said, “Some other people are busy putting themselves together on how they will take over leadership in Nigeria to loot the remaining ones these other people have already kept.

“I’m privileged to know and at the appropriate time I’ll tell you who these people are. You need to know what is happening in Nigeria. Forget about all these people running around saying they want to rescue or save you (Nigeria). Just watch to see what is going to happen next.

“All of us should be calm concerning what is happening in PDP. In fact, nothing has happened yet. But by the grace of God, something will happen,” Wike said.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi49 mins ago
14

Related Articles

Peter Obi

Nigeria Needs Visionary Leadership – Peter Obi

41 mins ago
abba kyari

JUST IN: Court Declines Granting Bail To Abba Kyari, Four Others

1 hour ago
Bola Tinubu

I’m Not Sure I’ll Get Another Chance After 2023 – Tinubu

1 hour ago
Keyamo

Stop Political Predictions, Keyamo Tells Pastors

18 hours ago