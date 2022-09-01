I’ll Ensure Regular Payment Of Workers’ Salary – Abia APC Gov Candidate

Chief Ikechi Emenike, the Abia All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, has said workers salary will be paid regularly if he’s elected as governor.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with stakeholders on Thursday in Aba, the APC candidate said such would discourage government officials from stealing public fund.

“We will rescue Abia and develop it and even if Nigeria refuses to develop,.

“My vision is to create a world class state by developing Abia beyond people’s expectations.

“Those who destroyed Abia will not continue and you can surely hold me accountably when I become the governor,” he said.