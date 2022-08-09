I’ll Enrol Melaye In Music School – Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said he will enrol former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, in a music school.

Melaye, a Peoples Democratic Party member, was recently named the spokesman for the presidential bid of former vice president Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

He recently described Keyamo as being jobless, redundant and inactive as a minister for attacking the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku.

Melaye said, “Ask Nigerians today, what portfolio is Keyamo holding? Many will tell you that they don’t even know the ministry he is working in because he is redundant, inactive, and not visible.

“Because he is not known as Minister, he is mistaking his officer as a Minister of State for the office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. No Nigerian who is educated, and intellectually okay will abuse the office of the Vice President of Nigeria.

“What Keyamo attacked is not Atiku Abubakar but the office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the number two office in this country.

“Because he has monetized his conscience, that is why he will not understand that the office of Nigerian VP has some ministries, agencies under its direct supervision and oversight.

“That is why he will not know that in the absence of the president, the vice president is the acting president with executive power anytime the president is out of the country. So what he has done is that he has abused the office of Nigerian VP even as a lawyer who should understand the constitutionality of that office.

“Anyone who has been a VP is fit to be a president. Can Keyamo also say that Atiku has not succeeded internationally as a businessman?

“Just because you are acting under ‘sekpe’ or under the influence of marijuana, you just smoke your ganja and you think you can just open your mouth and talk? Because you are defending someone who takes drugs more than food today?”

Reacting, Keyamo who appeared on Arise TV on Monday, revealed his credentials as a lawyer and what he can do for Melaye.

He said, “I am a lawyer, a senior advocate of Nigeria, many Nigerian artists went through me, Burna Boy, Whizkid, Mr Macaroni and many others are my boys. I will go back to my law firm after my job as a minister and ensure I enrol Dino Melaye in a music school, he needs it very badly.”