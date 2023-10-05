I’ll End Fight With Tinubu on One Condition – Atiku

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has given the condition that will make him drop his fight against President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku lost the 2023 presidential election to Tinubu and also lost at the election petition tribunal where he was seeking to be declared the winner of the election.

Not relenting, the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate filed an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge Tinubu’s victory.

The former vice president went ahead to seek an order from a US court compelling Chicago State University to release Tinubu’s academic records to prove a point.

After obtaining the documents, Atiku’s camp expressed claims that the document presented by Tinubu to the Independent National Electoral Commission was forged due to perceived difference from what CSU released.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Atiku said he could 9nly end his fight with Tinubu once his case at the Supreme Court is concluded.

He said “I have already filed my appeal against him at the Supreme Court. It is only when the court rules that he is right that I will drop this fight; in other words, I will drop this fight when the court rules because there is no court higher than the supreme court.”

Asked if he was under pressure from Tinubu to drop the case, Atiku said after the election, he learnt that a delegation of governors were sent by the president to reach out to him.

“I didn’t even let them come to my house,” said the PDP presidential candidate, a comment that attracted laugher in the hall.

He also added that he was not afraid that they would go after his business interest, narrating how the licence of Intels, a logistics firm he co-owned, was revoked under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.