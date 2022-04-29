I’ll Discuss With ten Hag About Ronaldo – Rangnick

Manchester United interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, has said he will speak with new manager, Erik ten Hag about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club.

The 37-year-old striker still has a year left on his contract, but speculations have it that he might want to leave the club.

Rangnick who has managed the team for a year now stated that he would find out what the Portuguese would want to better decide on his future.

“Cristiano has another year of contract and it’s also important to see and find out what Cristiano wants to do and see if he wants to stay.

“I haven’t been able to speak with Erik so far and it doesn’t make sense to speak about it [Ronaldo’ future] right now,” Rangnick said.