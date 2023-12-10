I’ll Die On a Sunday After Good Meal of Pounded Yam — Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has predicted that he will die on a Sunday after a good meal of pounded yam.

Adeboye made the prediction on Day 3 of the church’s ongoing RCCG Holy Ghost Congress at the Redemption Camp in Ogun State

The clergyman said, “I know somebody will say if we are never sick, how are we going to die and go to heaven? You don’t need to be sick to go to heaven.

“An uncle of mine woke up on a Thanksgiving Sunday, went to church, danced like everybody else, came home and his wife gave him a light breakfast before preparing the original food which was pounded yam. She was already pounding the yam when my uncle decided to go to the toilet.

“After she finished pounding, she knocked at the door of the toilet; when they opened the door, my uncle was gone; no sickness, no ache, no pain. If the Lord tarries His coming, I will go on a Sunday after a good meal of pounded yam.”