I’ll Deal With Those Rejecting Old Naira Notes – Abiodun

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has vowed to deal with anybody rejecting the old naira notes.

This was as he called for compliance with the Supreme Court order that declared the old notes as legal tender till December.

Abiodun said in a statement he personally signed, “I am hereby sounding a note of warning to every Merchant, Trader, Banker, Petrol Station that is refusing old naira notes.

“If you’re reported to me, I will deal with you to the fullest extent of the law.

“The Supreme Court, the highest Court in the land has ruled that old Naira notes remain legal tender until December 31.

“Any bank that refuses to collect it, call me, I will lock up the bank.

Any Supermarket that refuses to collect the old notes, call me.

“Union, transporters… Also collect the old notes from passengers.”