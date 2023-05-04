I’ll Become Speaker Despite Murder Trial – Doguwa

Alhassan Doguwa, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, has responded to his critics by stating that any leader who can successfully manage four wives and 28 children like him can aspire to become the Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

Despite facing charges of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm, mischief, and public disturbance, Doguwa argued that his trial should not prevent him from becoming Speaker, as he is innocent until proven otherwise.

Doguwa was reportedly arrested on February 28, 2023, while attempting to board a flight to Abuja at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport. He has since been released on bail.

The police had been searching for Doguwa after he was accused of leading thugs in an attack on the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) office in Tudun Wada, where two people were burnt to death during the collation of election results. Alhassan was also accused of shooting and killing one person, as well as injuring others during the raid.

Currently, Alhassan Doguwa is facing the charges against him, has pleaded not guilty, and has been released on bail.

On Wednesday, while formarly declaring his ambition to become the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly, in Abuja, Doguwa said, “I want to state clearly at this point that I believe in the the legal principle of presumption of innocence until one is proven guilty. Conversely, it does not stop me whatsoever to vie for a position I know that I eminently qualify for.

“I want my colleagues and Nigerians to join me in prayers so that, by God’s grace, we will get to know the truth of the matter. At one point, I was distressed knowing that a guilty man who was charged with a case like this would not have gone for a supplementary election and won the way and manner I did,” Doguwa said.

He also dismissed the claim by his critics that he lacks the temperament to be Speaker of the House of Representatives, saying those trying to portray him in bad light probably misconstrued his attitude.

He said, “Even as Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, I did not exhibit any high temperament. For those who refer to me as a high-level temperamental person, they have misconceived Ado Doguwa, the man who has four wives and 28 children. I have never had a divorce. That shows I have what it takes to excel as the next Speaker. I will be a carpet for Nigerians to march or walk on.

“As a politician, I want to believe that every man is a political animal. And he could be subjected to one disposition or the other. The issue of temperament is about perception. What someone may perceive as high temperament, another will perceive otherwise.

“But for someone like me, who has been in the parliament right from July 4, 1992 to date, I have successfully secured the mandate of my people. But for time, I would have brought to you my seven different rates of return certificate to show to you my track record.”