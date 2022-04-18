I’ll Beat Any Church Member Who Beats His Wife -Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has said any church member of his who beats his wife will also be beaten.

According to him, he will seek permission from the police to ensure the wife-beater gets a taste of his own medicine.

Apostle Suleman made the appeal as reaction trails the death of gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, whose husband, Peter Nwachukwu, physically abused in their marriage.

Osinachi was said to have died from injury sustained from one of the many attacks she suffered from her husband.

Speaking on Sunday, Suleman said, “All those women that their husbands are beating, don’t they have brothers? If they don’t have biological brothers, they have Christian brothers.

“If you are on this church and you are beating your wife, stop it. If she reports you to me, we will beat you.

“I will go to the police station and take permission before I gather brothers in this church to beat you.”