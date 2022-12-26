I’ll Be Faraway From Abuja After May 29 – Buhari

Adeyemi, declared that the nation’s capital has enjoyed religious harmony in the last seven and half years because of the good leadership of President Buhari.

He also lauded the President’s record on press freedom, freedom of expression and human rights.

He noted that in the midst of a barrage of criticisms of this administration, the President has never ordered the arrest, incarceration or harassment of any journalist or political opponent.

Adeyemi appealed to the President to use his good offices to ensure fairness and equity in the process of electing the next Governor of Kogi State, as witnessed in the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as candidate and Senator Kashim Shettima as running mate.