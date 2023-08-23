Entertainment

I’ll Be A Father Next Year – BBNaija’s Neo Tells Tolanibaj

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
Neo Akpofure, popularly known as Neo Energy and a participant in Big Brother Naija All Stars, expressed his strong desire to embrace fatherhood in the upcoming year.

During a conversation with Tolanibaj on Tuesday, Neo affirmed his readiness to discover genuine love and initiate a family of his own.

He conveyed his determination to take steps towards his goal, stating his intention to impregnate a woman before the current year comes to a close.

He said, “By December max [latest], someone is definitely going to be pregnant for me. I’m getting off the streets.

“I’m definitely going to be a father by this time next year.”

