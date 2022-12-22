I’ll Always Contest For President So Long I’m Alive – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said his life long ambition is to become president of Nigeria.

According to him, as long as he’s alive and healthy, he will always contest for the number one job in the country.

The former vice president said this in an interview with Financial Times.

“It is a life-long ambition and as long as I’m alive and strong and healthy, I will continue pursuing it,” Atiku said.

Atiku first tried to be president in 1992 when he stepped down for the late MKO Abiola.

He also contested in 2011 and 2019.