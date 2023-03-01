I’ll Address Nigerians Soon – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said he will address Nigerians soon after he lost the 2023 presidential election that was held on February 25.

Obi, who came third behind Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and the eventual winner, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, said this in a tweet on Wednesday.

This was after Tinubu was declared as the winner of the contest by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“Our Vice presidential candidate Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is addressing an international press conference at the Labour Party Headquarters in Abuja. I intend to address Nigerians and the international community shortly. -PO,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, his running mate, Yusuf Datti, has rubbished the election’s result, stating at a press conference that his party will challenge it in court.

He said, “It’s our position that the results of the purported election did not meet the minimum standard of elections-Datti Baba-Ahmed, Labour Party Vice Presidential Candidate

“Irrespective of the low level of confidence that we have in the system, we appeal to Nigerians to move out and vote for the Labour Party in the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections.

“The Electoral Act 2022 provides that election result shall be electronically transmitted, this was not done it means the election did not hold.”

“We ask Nigerians to continue to exercise their civic duties like they did in the last exercise.

“We won this election, they refused to upload the results on IREV, the Nigerian people are winners, Nigerians are waiting for Peter Obi and I to get the power.

“We won the election as Labour Party, we are going to claim our mandate as Labour Party, we are going to rescue Nigeria as Labour Party.“