I’ll Accept Appointment from Tinubu – Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a former Spokesman for former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has said he will gladly accept an appointment to work for the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He, however, stated that no appointment has been promised to him by President Tinubu.

Bwala said this in an interview with Channels Television days after paying Tinubu a visit at the State House in Abuja.

“If the president makes an offer of a position that I see that it will contribute to the development of his agenda, I will accept it.

“I will more than anything else appreciate it. It is not the appointment that I’m looking for to support him. I’m telling you eight years I supported Buhari, I was not a public official.

“You have to separate between those who do not have value and are cringing and crying for appointment and those who believe the value and what they contribute has nothing to do with whether you are appointed or not.

“President Tinubu has not promised me anything,” he said.