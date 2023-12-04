Ilesa Water Project: Adeleke to Extend Contract Lifespan

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State is preparing to extend the contract behind the Ilesa water financing which the state has with the Islamic Development Bank.

According to a statement signed by Olawale Rasheed, Spokesperson to the State Governor, the contract is due for closure by December ending.

Responding to a statement by the Asiwaju of Ijeshaland, Chief Yinka Fasuyi, the Spokesperson to Governor Adeleke noted that Adeleke had since written the Islamic Development Bank through the Federal Ministry of Finance to seek extension of the financing agreement.

The Spokesperson said, “A team led by the State Commissioner for Water Resources, the Board Chairman of State Water Corporation and other top managers of the water sector are following up to ensure early response from the headquarters of the IsDB in Jeddah.

“Additionally, efforts have been ongoing to secure an out of court settlement with the contractor, a process that has been rather difficult.

“Mr Governor from his first month in office has intervened in the inherited contractual crisis between the Osun state government and the contractor handling the water treatment contract. The Governor personally visited the then Minister of Water Resources to resolve the knotty issues around the project.

“As directed by Mr Governor, the State Water Corporation has also mapped out elaborate plans to ensure that the extension is secured and the legal and financial constraints facing the project implementation are resolved.

“The Asiwaju and the good people of Ijesaland are aware that the crux of the problem was that the Oyetola government had terminated the water treatment contract some months before the assumption of office of Governor Adeleke.

“The issue on records had to do with alleged mismanagement of the project by the contractor alongside other sundry issues.

“The contractor subsequently took the state government to court claiming damages and breach of contractual obligations.

“The state government had since entered into negotiation with the contractor to ensure an out of court settlement.

“Governor Adeleke assures people of Ijesaland that local, national and global contacts have been activated to ensure that the window of credit finance, to complete the remaining component of Water Treatment Plant being financed by the Islamic Development Bank does not close in 20 days time.”