Ilana Oodua Members Storm Court Over Ekiti Guber Poll Case

The premises of Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti-State, South West, Nigeria, was on Thursday grounded by members of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide (IOOW), the leading umbrella for Yoruba Self-Determination and Self-Preservation Movement.

The members, who stormed the court premises in an orderly manner to witness the mention of the suit instituted by IOOW challenging the validity of 1999 constitution, said their objective is total decommissioning of 1999 constitution of Nigeria by all lawful means necessary.

The Defendants in the case, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), were however, absent neither did they send legal representatives.

The Plantifs, led by a Renowned Historian and Second Republic Member of the Nigerian Senate, Professor Banji Akintoye, a Popular Medical Doctor from Ado-Ekiti, Dr. Adebayo Orire, and five others, were represented by a former National President of Committee for the Defense of Human Rights (CDHR), Olasupo Ojo and an Abuja based Constitutional Lawyer and Political Activist, Tolu Babaleye and three others.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Babs Olaniyi Kuewumi, adjourned the case to May 11th, 2022 to enable the defense team file their response.

According to a Statement Signed by the Communications Secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, the Plantifs, amongst others, are demanding that “Whether by virtue of the Preamble to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended) which says: “WE THE PEOPLE of the Federal Republic of Nigeria HAVING firmly and solemnly resolved to live in unity and harmony as one indivisible and indissoluble sovereign Nation under God dedicated to the promotion of inter-African solidarity, world peace, international cooperation and understanding: AND TO PROVIDE for a Constitution for the purpose of promoting the good government and welfare of all persons in our country on the principle of Freedom, Equity and Justice, and for the purpose of consolidating the unity of our people do hereby make and give to ourselves the following constitution” without having a “Referendum” which absolutely is an essential part in the process of making a Constitution, the said 1999 Constitution (as Amended) is illegal, invalid and of no effect whatsoever for failing to meet an essential requirement to be qualified as a valid Constitution”.

Therefore, in the event that the above sole issue is resolved in the positive affirmation, the Claimants, pray the Court for the following reliefs:

“A Declaration that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended) is invalid, illegal and of no effect whatsoever by reason of its failure to satisfy the essential requirements of referendum and national consensus expected of a valid Constitution.

“A Declaration that the preamble/introductory passage to the 1999 Constitution inserted into the Constitution by the Military Government which says ‘’we the people of Nigeria have resolved to give ourselves a Constitution’’ is a lie when in the actual fact it was the Military Government that came up with the document and imposed it on the Nigerian people without any contribution from the Nigerian people; it has therefore rendered the Constitution illegal, invalid and null and void and of no effect on the ground of naked lie fraud.

“A Declaration that no valid elections whether Presidential, Governorship, National and State Assembly or Councillorship elections can be validly held under the said invalid and fraudulent Constitution as one cannot build something on nothing in law and expect it to stand.

“A Declaration that the forthcoming Ekiti State Governorship election which is scheduled to be conducted in June, 2022 by the INEC cannot be validly held under the said illegal and invalid 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

“An Order of this Honourable Court stopping the holding of the scheduled Ekiti State Governorship election coming up in June, 2022 from being held as there is no valid legal framework for such an exercise because the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) under which the said Governorship election is planned to be conducted is illegal, invalid and inherently defective.

“An Order of this Honourable Court directing the Defendants jointly and severally to stay clear of Ekiti in June 2022 and suspend with immediate effect the plans and arrangements they have put in place to conduct such an illegal election in Ekiti State of Nigeria.”, Adeleye, said in a statement on behalf of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide.

The Coordinator of IOOW in Ekiti State, Pastor Ayodele Praise, urged all Yoruba people to be part of the history that the Banji Akintoye-led group want to make, stating that if the orders being sought for are granted by the court, the redemption of Yoruba Land from the shackles of economic degredation and opprobrium is nearer.