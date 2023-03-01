Ikpeazu Faults INEC on Abaribe Victory

The All Progressives Grand Alliance’s Enyinnaya Abaribe was declared the victor of the Abia South Senate election, which has drawn criticism from the governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu.

This was revealed by Ikpeazu on Wednesday via Charles Esonu, the PDP collation agent.

The governor said that the impacted units collectively had 200,000 voters, outnumbering the votes of all parties.

Ikpeazu was perplexed as to why Abaribe was proclaimed the victor of the election after the electoral commission determined that 108 polling units in Obingwa, Aba South, and Abia North did not have elections.

Ikpeazu said that the lack of provision and the delayed arrival of more than 50,000 PDP members prevented them from exercising their right to vote.

“We would have been able to scrutinize. There were several mutilations on the result from Aba South LGA, they also cancelled many units in Aba South.

“The Returning Officer, Prof. Georgina Ugwuanyi, at the collation centre at Constitution Crescent primary school, Aba, declared the election inconclusive.

“This was due to a substantial number of polling units, totalling 108 which had issues requiring a rescheduled election,” he said.

Esonu disclosed he told the Returning Officer not to declare any winner because of the margin of lead between the first and second candidates.

“Abaribe was leading with 6,000 votes. The returning officer agreed with party agents that nobody should be declared a winner because of the margin of lead.

“We were shocked Prof. Ugwuanyi later returned to the collation centre in the afternoon and declared a winner, citing orders from above,” Esonu added.

It will be recalled that the INEC, on Tuesday, declared Abaribe winner with 49,693 votes while Ikpeazu polled 28,422 votes.