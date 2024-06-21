Ikorodu General Hospital Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for Renal Centre

A new chapter recently unfolded at the General Hospital, Ikorodu, as the hospital proudly unveiled its next project, at the ground- breaking ceremony of a new state-of-the-art renal centre. The facility, which will be equipped with the latest technology and staffed by a team of skilled professionals, promises to be a lifeline for patients grappling with kidney disease in Ikorodu community and its environs.

The multimillion naira project, which is being sponsored by High Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya, the Odofin of Ikorodu and the Chairman of MultiChoice Nigeria, is supported by the Ikorodu Division Peace Initiatives Limited (IDPIL).

High Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya, who has always been widely known to be actively involved in charitable efforts in Ikorodu and beyond, promised that the facility would include a suite of cutting-edge equipment, and would be ready within 12 months of commencement.

Delivering his welcome speech at the ground-breaking ceremony, the Medical Director/CEO, General Hospital, Ikorodu, Dr. Taiwo Kamorudeen Hassan reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to providing accessible and high-quality healthcare to all while proudly reeling out the hospital’s recent and past achievements.

He, however, sadly revealed that one of the factors preventing General Hospital, Ikorodu from becoming a teaching hospital is the non-availability of a Nephrology Department and lamented the fact that the hospital gets between 8 and 10 patients with kidney-related diseases weekly but is sadly referred to Gbagada General Hospital.

In his words said: “Since our hospital lacks a dialysis centre, most lives have been lost because Gbagada General Hospital is usually overcrowded and has surpassed its patients’ bed space limits”.

He, therefore, thanked High Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya for his generosity as well as the royal fathers present at the event.

Royal Fathers from Ikorodu Division, who attended the ground-breaking ceremony, all appreciated the Odofin of Ikorodu for his magnanimity. The royal fathers included the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, (HRM) Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi; the Ranodu of Imota, Oba Ajibade Agoro; the Eweye of Isiu, Oba David Raji Balogun; the Sekumade of Ipakodo, Oba Engr. Basiru Aremu Sotonwa amd the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo, Oba Orimadegun Kasali.

The ground floor of the proposed centre, which measures about 600 square meters, will include an intensive care unit, a reception and waiting area with a capacity of 25 people, a dialysis centre with a capacity for six patients, two consultation rooms, a nurse’s station, call room and lounge with male and female lockers, a pharmacy, an accounting department, an information desk, and backroom facilities.

There will also be an equipment storage room and a water treatment plant at the back of the building, while the upper floor will have an intensive care unit, two wards with 16 beds, a nurse’s lounge and back room facilities, as well as an open office and two private offices.

For the residents of Ikorodu and beyond, the construction of the dialysis centre within the General Hospital, Ikorodu, would mark a new era of healthcare excellence. They would no longer be bound by the constraints of distance to access life-saving kidney treatment as the dialysis centre promises to serve as a beacon of hope and healing, and the hospital’s commitment to the well-being of its community burns brighter than ever before.